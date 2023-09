Dubai: Dubai Municipality (DM) has launched a high-tech digital platform called ‘Services 360’ to help its senior leaders stay updated on customer requests and communications in real time. This platform allows executives to track specific tasks, ensure excellent service, and make decisions faster, thereby ensuring faster service delivery.

It acts as a control centre with information about customer requests, where they came from, how they were submitted, and the actions taken by service providers concerned in various departments.

The innovative policy digital platform leverages cutting-edge technologies and Geographic Information System (GIS), to provide the municipality’s senior leaders and executives with real-time insights into customer requests and communications, the civic body said on Sunday.

“This innovative platform empowers executives to oversee the progress of specialised tasks, ensure adherence to the highest service standards, and accelerate decision-making processes. The new platform will function as an integrated control board that includes a database of various client requests, the location from which the notices were submitted, their numbers, and the channels used for the notices, along with following up on the activities carried out by the municipal service providers,” it said in a media statement.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said: “The new digital platform is a significant step towards keeping up with the evolving needs and demands of the Municipality’s customers. We are confident that this will help us keep track of all the procedures, notices, suggestions, and inquiries people make. This will help us improve institutional communication and transparency with customers as well as assist in precisely understanding their requirements.”

He said the platform further supports the delivery of real-time digital services that go above and beyond users’ expectations and improve their happiness and quality of life.

Various benefits

“This falls in line with the ‘Services 360’ policy launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Chairman of The Executive Council. This policy lays the roadmap for creating a comprehensive digital experience and offering seamless, proactive, and automated services in line with customers’ expectations. It helps in financial savings and needs less time and effort, which will improve performance, competitiveness, and customer satisfaction metrics,” explained Al Hajri.

“We are making continuous efforts to improve customers’ experiences with Dubai Municipality services. We aim to create a proactive service system that fulfils customer needs and offers them the best government services, further enhancing the government performance in the emirate of Dubai.”

The platform is fully digitised, encompassing comprehensive customer data, the emirate’s resident population figures, and the 320 serviced regions and public sites across various geographical locations.

Additionally, it includes detailed statistics and customer requests specific to each region, categorised under the various application types handled by the Municipality, such as inquiries, communications, observations, complaints, and service requests, all readily accessible at any given moment.

Seamless monitoring

Wesam Lootah, CEO of Corporate Support Services Sector at DM, highlighted that the platform facilitates seamless monitoring starting from the point of initial contact with the Municipality, regardless of the notice channel employed.

These channels include the Municipality’s website, various social media platforms, the municipal contact centre, WhatsApp, and the virtual assistant ‘Fares’ for submitting notices, proposals, or service requests.

The platform further delivers a comprehensive overview to the Municipality’s senior leadership, including details regarding the applicant’s personal information, residential area, and the type of request. It also provides real-time status updates, showing them the status of the request in percentage and the swift response of the Municipality’s service advisors in addressing these requests.