Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the results of the Government Services Observatory platform, a project launched earlier this year to measure the quality of government services.
The platform receives about 1 million evaluations per month from the public, covering over 1,400 government services.
Best services
According to the public’s feedback, the best services include the issuance of passports and driver’s licenses, which typically take less than 30 minutes. Also highlighted for excellence are the services offered by the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
Lowest rated
However, attestation services, equivalence of educational certificates, and booking medical appointments were reported as the least satisfactory services.
Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of public rating in recognising diligent individuals and highlighted the importance of transparency and public announcements as a way to ensure continuous improvement and development.
Drawing from his experience, Sheikh Mohammed added: “Experience has taught me not to flatter at the expense of the homeland,” signifying the importance of honest assessment over superficial praise.
Earlier in January, the Cabinet approved the Government Services Observatory, which constitutes an interactive digital platform that displays customer satisfaction in real time with government services and their impressions of the various available channels, such as websites, smart applications, and service delivery centres.