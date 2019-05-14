Picture for illustrative purpose only. A general view of an oil plant in Haradh, about 280 kilometres (170 miles) southwest of the eastern Saudi oil city of Dhahran. Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the drone attacks on two oil stations on Saudi Aramco’s East-West pipeline. The pipeline transports Saudi oil from the Eastern Province to the port of Yanbu.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MOFAIC, denounced the “cowardly act of terrorism and sabotage” aimed at undermining the safety of the world’s global energy supplies and economy. It reaffirmed the UAE’s outright support for the Kingdom and for all measures taken to protect the security of its facilities and natural resources.

The Ministry said the targeting of the two oil stations proves once again the importance of addressing terrorist organisations that carry out such subversive acts, including the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen. It called on the international community to play its role in restoring legitimacy in Yemen, and to take the necessary steps to deal with terrorist acts that destabilise the region.

Egypt , Jordan and Bahrain slam Houthi attack

Egypt has condemned drone attacks claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels against an oil pipeline and other energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Foreign Ministry says Egypt stands alongside Saudi Arabia "to counter all attempts meant to stabilize the kingdom" in the wake of Tuesday's attacks.

The statement says Egypt is coordinating with Saudi Arabia to face "terror and all threats to its national security."