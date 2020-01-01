ABU DHABI: The Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) has said its decision to deduct a one-month service fee only for early termination charges of mobile service contracts will also include old service contracts as of today (Wednesday).
Eng. Majed Al Mesmar, acting director general of TRA, said the new amendments, which include clients’ old service contracts, are in line with TRA’s strategy to enhance the quality of its telecom services and ensure the delivery of these services to all segments of society.
In an interview with Sharjah Radio, Al Mesmar said telecom service users have the option to receive telecommunication services in the country, with or without a contract.
In March 2019, TRA introduced a new regulatory framework for early termination charges of service contracts, stipulating a charge of a one-month fee only for early termination, replacing the previous provision, which stipulated charging one-month rent multiplied by the number of the contract’s remaining months. At that time, the decision included new service contracts for individuals’ mobile service contracts in force after March 2019.