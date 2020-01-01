Newly opened Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) Coverage Centre which is opened in Dubai on Monday. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

ABU DHABI: The Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) has said its decision to deduct a one-month service fee only for early termination charges of mobile service contracts will also include old service contracts as of today (Wednesday).

Eng. Majed Al Mesmar, acting director general of TRA, said the new amendments, which include clients’ old service contracts, are in line with TRA’s strategy to enhance the quality of its telecom services and ensure the delivery of these services to all segments of society.

In an interview with Sharjah Radio, Al Mesmar said telecom service users have the option to receive telecommunication services in the country, with or without a contract.