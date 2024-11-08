Cairo: The Saudi Falcons Club said it had sealed a strategic partnership with NEOM aimed to improve the habitat of falcons in the futuristic megacity’s nature reserve.

The partnership was signed during an annual meeting for a pro-environment programme dubbed “Hadad” held Thursday in NEOM in the north west of Saudi Arabia. “Hadad” focuses on protecting endangered species by using the latest international standards in preserving wildlife.

The Falcons Club said this partnership marks a major step in promoting the concept of sustainable falconry by preserving cultural and environmental heritage and integrating ancient traditions with modern practices.

“Hadad” includes reviving four to six inactive nests of the mountain Chahin falcon species in the NEOM nature reserve, and rehabilitating these sites in line with the best internationally recognised environmental practices.

“The Hadad programme is a living example of this integration as it works to revive the nests of the mountain Chahin falcons in the NEOM reserve, and apply effective environmental measures to ensure the sustainability of these vital species,” the club added in a statement.

The initiative aims to enhance the natural reproduction of falcons and keep the balance of the ecosystem.

In addition, the partnership reflects NEOM’s efforts to preserve 95% of its lands for nature, and to set new global standards in environmental preservation and rehabilitation of wildlife through its nature reserve.

Falconry is a popular hobby and an essential part of cultural heritage in the Arabian Peninsula.