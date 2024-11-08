Dubai: Parked in a paid parking zone in Dubai? Even if you are a tourist, driving in the UAE in a car registered in your home country, chances are you will still be able to use the parking meters in and around the city, to pay for parking.
Parking zones in Dubai are managed by Parkin, which has meters placed in multiple locations around every paid parking zone. The newly refurbished meters now have a touch screen system, and if you are not yet familiar with how to use them, here is all you need to know.
No need for a physical ticket
The first thing to remember is that placing a parking ticket on your car’s dashboard is not mandatory. If you have paid for parking, you will be issued an e-ticket and you do not need to worry, as the ticket will be uploaded on Parkin’s systems. However, if you do want to get a physical ticket, the machines also have the option of dispensing those.
The process of paying for parking is quite easy. All you need to do is enter your car plate number after which you will be given the cost for parking on the screen, depending on which parking zone you are in. Enter how long you want to stay there and pay for the ticket.
Payment options
- Cash
- Nol card
Non-Dubai vehicles
If your car is registered in another emirate, the screen will show you all the other emirates, and you can make your selection as applicable. However, the parking meters also allow you to pay for parking if your car is registered in any of the following countries:
- Saudi Arabia
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Qatar
- Lebanon
- Syria
- Jordan
- Yemen
- Iraq
- Egypt
- Libya
- Sudan
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Germany
Simply choose the country that your car is registered in, and enter your plate details, to pay for parking.
But parking meters are not the only way in which you can pay for parking in Dubai. Parkin provides up to 10 different ways, to make it easy for motorists to pay. You can find the details here.