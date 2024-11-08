No need for a physical ticket

The first thing to remember is that placing a parking ticket on your car’s dashboard is not mandatory. If you have paid for parking, you will be issued an e-ticket and you do not need to worry, as the ticket will be uploaded on Parkin’s systems. However, if you do want to get a physical ticket, the machines also have the option of dispensing those.

The process of paying for parking is quite easy. All you need to do is enter your car plate number after which you will be given the cost for parking on the screen, depending on which parking zone you are in. Enter how long you want to stay there and pay for the ticket.

Payment options

Cash

Nol card

Non-Dubai vehicles

If your car is registered in another emirate, the screen will show you all the other emirates, and you can make your selection as applicable. However, the parking meters also allow you to pay for parking if your car is registered in any of the following countries:

Saudi Arabia Bahrain Kuwait Oman Qatar Lebanon Syria Jordan Yemen Iraq Egypt Libya Sudan Switzerland Ukraine Russia Netherlands Germany

Simply choose the country that your car is registered in, and enter your plate details, to pay for parking.