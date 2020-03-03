All steps found to be in keeping with international best practice

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, at the cabinet meeting with Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, and Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future. WAM Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet on Tuesday was briefed on the latest developments and preventive measures taken by all concerned national authorities to protect the community from the new coronavirus.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the meeting.

The Cabinet reviewed all procedures and mechanisms, as well as the robust and thorough prevention and public awareness plans being carried out. It commended the work of health authorities and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, to ensure the health and wellbeing of all UAE citizens, residents and visitors to the country.

Cabinet members emphasised the seriousness with which the UAE Government is treating the threat posed by coronavirus to public health. It stressed that all work is being conducted according to international best practice, that the UAE Government is coordinating closely with regional and international partners, and that plans and procedures are being amended as necessary on receipt of new information.

“The public and private sectors, as well as the UAE federal and local authorities, have undertaken strict measures to implement the highest standards of sanitation, health and safety protocols. All operational guidelines are being reviewed by appropriate institutions and as such, all normal daily activities across all sectors in the country will continue uninterrupted and unchanged.

“Over the coming days, we will continue to receive expert recommendations and monitor developments closely to adjust, if at all, our procedures accordingly,” the Cabinet noted in a statement.