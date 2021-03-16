Dubai: Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman of Al Habtoor Group (AHG), has donated Dh1 million to Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital.
He welcomed to his office Dr Abdulla Al Khayat, CEO, and Dr Mohammad Al Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer of Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, where he donated the funds.
Al Habtoor said: “I find it sad that, in the 21st century, there are children who do not have free access to medical care. Our government is generously caring for our youngsters from the UAE and beyond. But I believe that those of us blessed with the means have a duty also to extend our support to the government’s efforts.”
He added: “Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital is doing great work for children from all nationalities, religion or race, without differentiation. And I thank Dr Al Khayat and the management team and have the honour in presenting them with this gift.”
‘Gift of hope’
Dr Khayat said: “We extend our heartfelt thanks and great gratitude to the philanthropist Mr Khalaf Al Habtoor, for this gift of hope to our children at Al Jalila Hospital. This generous donation will go towards the treatment of young patients to improve their lives. Being the only hospital specialising in paediatric care in UAE, we will help the largest number of children to enable them to live a healthy childhood like the rest of their peers.”
Dh500 million donations
Known for his charitable work and programmes, Al Habtoor’s donations to charity have surpassed Dh500 million over the years in various forms. These include food aid programmes, assistance to war-stricken refugees, supporting medical research, educational institutes, and several other initiatives in the UAE and abroad.