Amnah Nuseir, professor of Islamic Philosophy at Al Azhar University and a member of the Egyptian Parliament, said, “Enhancing ties between Islam and Christianity is a top priority for Pope Francis. Since he became Pope in 2013, he has been interested in improving ties with the Islamic world. This message is emphasised by the trips he has made to several Islamic countries including Egypt,Turkey and now the UAE. In a world afflicted by militancy and bloody violence in the name of religion, the sincere efforts made by the Vatican and Al Azhar to promote inter-faith dialogue are crucial for global peace. The international community should lend unlimited backing to these efforts.”