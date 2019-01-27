This elderly couple too have come all the way from Canada so they can seek the blessings of the Bishop of Rome. The Canadian nationals are now living with their son and daughter-in-law in Abu Dhabi. “When we heard Pope Francis is coming to the city, I told my son we wanted to visit him. It is a historic moment and we would like to be witness to it. We are trying to secure tickets to the stadium. But even if we don’t get it, we will still be happy with his divine presence in the UAE. The fact that we will be in the same land as him is blessing enough,” said Olga.