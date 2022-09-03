Abu Dhabi: The Liwa Dates Festival and Auction will run from October 15 to 24 in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region, in Abu Dhabi emirate, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region.
Organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee, the festival aims to transfer knowledge and exchange expertise between farmers to grow the best and finest types of palms and fruits. It falls within the heritage and agricultural events and activities held nationwide to promote the Emirati heritage, support indigenous products and enhance the nation’s food security system.
The 10-day event serves as a platform specialised in marketing and selling locally-grown species of dates as well as date products widely cultivated across the world to exchange expertise between farmers worldwide on the latest agriculture methods in date palm cropping and cultivation and on how to grow and care for date palm trees.
The festival reflects the strategy of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee in Abu Dhabi that is inspired by the visionary thoughts of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to preserve Emirati heritage and its sustainability. The Founding Father paid a lot of attention to date palm plantations, given its close bond with the development drive.
The festival will feature the International Dates Village along with prominent activities, such as dates competitions on the most beautiful fruit basket, the most beautiful heritage sculpture, and the model farm.
They will be organised in the Festival Arena, which will be one of the most vibrant venues in the annual event to host corporate, social and private activities, including the Date Product Packaging Competition, the International Date, Olive and Moringa Peregrina Oil Competition, and the Drawing and Photography Competition, which all aim to raise awareness of the importance of agriculture, and various heritage activities.