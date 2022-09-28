Muscat: The United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman have signed a number of Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on the sidelines of the visit of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Oman.

The Memoranda cover various fields that enhance the solid relations between the two countries, including cooperation in culture and media, railways, education, scientific research, agricultural wealth and financial markets.

The agreements included a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Omani Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion regarding cooperation and investment in the industrial fields, signed by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Salim Al Aufi, Omani Minister of Energy and Minerals.

Regarding fostering ties in the youth and culture sectors, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the ministries of culture and youth, signed by Suhail Al Mazrouei and Salim Al Aufi.

ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, discussed a range of investment opportunities with Oman Investment Authority (OIA), across various sectors aimed at contributing to increased economic cooperation and trade between both nations. The meeting was held on the sidelines of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Oman, ADQ and OIA recently entered into an AED10 billion partnership agreement to facilitate investments between the UAE and Oman in sectors of mutual priority and interest.

The two sides also signed an MoU between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Omani Ministry of Energy and Minerals, signed by Al Mazrouei and Al Aufi.

In the education sector, an MoU was signed between the Ministry of Education and Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation. It was signed by Suhail Al Mazrouei and Salim Al Aufi.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed, by Al Mazrouei and Al Aufi, between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources of Oman.

To promote cooperation in the transport and logistic fields, an MoU was signed between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Omani Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. The MoU was signed by Al Mazrouei and Al Aufi.

A Memorandum of Understanding in the field of maritime transport was also signed, by Al Mazrouei and Al Aufi, between the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology of Oman.

Shadi Malak, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Railway, and Abdulrahman Salim Al Hatmi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ASYAD, signed a cooperation agreement on a railway project linking the two countries.

Another MoU was signed between the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit and the National Centre for Financial Information of Oman on exchanging information concerning money laundering and related predicate crimes and the financing of terrorism. It was signed by Ali Faisal Ba’Alawi, Head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, and Lt. Col. Abdulrahman Amer Al Kiyumi, CEO of the National Centre for Financial Information.

The agreements also included a Memorandum of Understanding between the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and the Ministry of Information in the Sultanate of Oman represented by the Oman News Agency (ONA) in the field of news and information exchange. The MoU was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Ibrahim Al-Azri, Director-General and Editor-in-Chief of ONA.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Oman’s ITHCA Group (known as Oman Information and Communication Technologies Group). The MoU was signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, and Atif bin Said Al Siyabi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of ITHCA Group.

Regarding cooperation in the financial markets, an MoU was signed between the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Muscat Stock Exchange. It was signed by Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADX, and Haitham Salim Al Salmi, CEO of Muscat Stock Exchange. Also, another agreement for remote trading of brokerage companies was signed by Al Dhaheri and Al Salmi.