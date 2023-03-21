Abu Dhabi: Appeal and Primary Federal Courts adjudication rate reached 99 per cent in penal cases, it was revealed during the Federal Court Presidents Forum 2023, organised by the Ministry of Justice in Abu Dhabi.

Also, remote video meetings and hearing sessions held before Federal Courts reached 92 per cent. The average speed of litigation index recorded 58.9 days in Appeal and Primary Federal Courts for civil, commercial and personal status lawsuits. In addition, Federal Courts transactions rate has reached 98 per cent in the Smart Justice System, Electronic Documentation System, and Electronic Marriage System.

In the presence of Abdallah Sultan bin Awwad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, the ministry organised the forum as an interactive platform that allows the exchanging of expertise, discussions on topics for developing the federal judiciary, reviewing 2022 achievements, and tackling the most prominent challenges facing the judiciary to find the most innovative solutions.

Engineer Abdul Rahman Mohamad Al Hammadi, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, said he was pleased to meet all the Presidents of the Federal Courts in the judicial forum, which he said cut distances and unified efforts. He added that the forum was an ideal opportunity to directly listen to the members about their judiciary perspectives.

He affirmed his keenness to offer all needed logistic and financial support from the ministry to all courts of law, confirming that “we all belong to the same entity and we all complete each other”.

Concerted efforts

In his opening speech of the forum, Jasem Saif Buasseiba, President of the Judicial Inspection Department, said that the Supreme Council of Federal Courts is keen on enhancing the efficiency and transparency of the judicial platform based on best international practices, modern technology, and building the capacity of Federal Courts employees. This is also based on enhancing the effectiveness of the judicial work in Federal Courts, raising the quality of litigation services, in addition to attaining employee satisfaction by providing working environments that keeps them happy while guaranteeing law enforcement and public trust.

The members of the forum reviewed the Ministry of Justice 2023-2026 strategy and also set the priorities and tools for the strategic development of the administrative and judicial work.