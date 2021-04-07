Abu Dhabi: The UAE government has activated the facial recognition system for registering the holders of digitals ID (UAE Pass) to enable them to benefit from government services without the need to visit service centres.
The recognition of the holders of UAE Pass is a high-tech biometrics service provided by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Dubai Smart, the Emirates Government Service Excellence Programme, Dubai Electronic Security Centre and the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.
The UAE is among the first countries in the world to harness the facial biometrics technology for government services to enable government bodies to benefit from the advantages of this state-of-the art technology in recognising persons without harming their confidential data and their privacy.
More than 130 government and private bodies offer their services through the UAE Pass.