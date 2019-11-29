DUBAI: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently launched a national campaign titled ‘A Land of Extraordinary Achievements’ on its social channels, to celebrate the ministry’s and the UAE’s outstanding achievements during the year. A fitting tribute to the UAE on the occasion of the 48th National Day, the achievements highlighted by the campaign include the No.1 ranking of the UAE globally with regard to the efficiency of the government spending index, the recognition of the UAE as the world’s most powerful, the growth of the UAE budget into its largest ever (Dh61.35 billion) with zero deficit, the recognition of the UAE as a beacon of knowledge with initiatives like the Arab Reading Challenge and Sharjah Book Fair and the launch of the first Emirati Hazzaa Al Mansouri into space.