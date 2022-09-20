Dubai: Government and semi-government communication officials will be trained in the first edition of DXB500 Government Communication Training Programme, an initiative announced earlier this year by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC).
The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) announced on Tuesday that it has joined hands with NAS Academy to organise the Content Creator Mastercourse that will train an initial cohort of 100 UAE national communications officers from government and semi-government entities in social media content creation.
Compelling stories
Mona Al Marri, DMC vice chairperson and managing director, said: “The DXB500 Government Communication Training Programme reflects the Dubai leadership’s strong belief in the role communication plays in achieving the emirate’s development vision and growth objectives.
She added: “The Programme is one of a series of initiatives being introduced by DMC to train government communications officers in advanced creative strategies and tools. The Content Creator Mastercourse that forms part of the Programme supports the Council’s goal of developing dynamic communicators in Dubai government who can tell compelling and impactful stories about Dubai’s achievements and development journey. We seek to take Dubai’s government communications practice to the next level by enhancing the capabilities of UAE national talent.”
Raising competencies
Alia Al Theeb, GDMO’s senior manager, strategic communication, noted: “The DXB500 Government Communication Training Programme seeks to raise the competencies of communications officers of government and semi-government entities in developing engaging content on diverse social media platforms.”
The Content Creator Mastercourse is focused on upskilling participants in the art and science of creating and marketing short-form content on diverse social media platforms, including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram Reels.
Delivered using a hybrid model that features a mix of physical and virtual classes, the programme provides one month of intensive hands-on training, followed by another month of mentorship.
Participants will be introduced to various facets of content creation and marketing including scripting, filming, editing, publishing, strategy and monetisation. The training, to be conducted by successful social media content creators, will see the participants producing three short snackable videos by the end of the course.
The mentorship phase features a mix of community learning sessions with the trainers and chats with a diverse range of guest speakers, who include well-known social media influencers.