Sharjah: A motorist who ran over a salesman in Sharjah causing his death was arrested along with his partner within 12 hours of the incident, Sharjah Police said on Wednesday.

The two suspects are Gulf nationals and are in their 20s, police said.

The suspects, who ran over the 48-year-old salesman and fled the scene, were nabbed after police checked all the cameras in the area.

The victim, identified as Y.J.J, was rushed to the Al Qassimi Hospital where he was declared dead. His body was then moved to forensic laboratory for autopsy.

Brigadier Ibrahim Musabeh Al Ajel, Director of the Criminal and Investigation Department, said Sharjah Police received a report stating that the salesperson working in a store in Industrial Area 12 in Sharjah had died after being run over by a vehicle that was parked in front of his shop. The driver had fled the accident site.

Upon receiving the report, police formed a team to investigate the incident and track down the suspects. It emerged that that two young men had made a purchase at the store after ordering for the products from inside their car. After receiving the orders, they tried to drive off without paying money. The salesman then held on to the vehicle in an attempt to stop them. But his attempts failed as he was pushed to the ground and fatally run over by the vehicle.

The plate number of the vehicle turned out to be fake. Yet, thanks to the expertise of the police, they were able to catch up with the duowithin 12 hours.

Police were able to zero in on their residence iN AJman, and subsequently arrest them in cooperation with Ajman Police.