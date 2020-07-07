1 of 11
A man sunbathes along the Marina beach near the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. Dubai welcomed back tourists today with special stickers stamped on passports.
Image Credit: AFP
A tourist gets his temperature checked on arrival at the Media Rotana hotel in Barsha Heights, Dubai. Visitors are now being allowed back into the city, but with some checks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa is still a draw for tourists. Just remember – social distancing is a must, even when you are getting that on-fleek selfie.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Guests kick-off their stay at the Atlantis The Palm hotel with a hearty breakfast. On Tuesday, Dubai began to welcome visitors with cheery stickers on their passports. The message said: “Warm welcome to your second home”.
Image Credit: Reuters
A guest checks in at Citymax hotel in Al Barsha. As a safety measure, the hotel has erected plexiglass barriers, which ensures physical distancing between visitors and staff. Prior to opening up to tourists on July 7, the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has recognised Dubai as a safe destination and gave the city a Safe Travels stamp.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Time to take a dip! Children play at a swimming pool in the Atlantis The Palm hotel. UAE, a super spot for the summer holidays, is ranked among the top four in the world when it comes to mass COVID-19 testing. Over the next two months, another two million are to be tested for the contagion.
Image Credit: Reuters
Hospitality staff is an important part of any establishment. At Atlantis The Palm hotel, they wear personal protective equipment as they sterilize surfaces. In Dubai, airlines have begun the process of resuming their routes in Europe and Asia.
Image Credit: Reuters
Hotel guests arrive at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. All guests at hotels are subject to thermal screenings. Tourists in the emirate will need to download the COVID-19 DXB app and register their details on it.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Guests check-in at Rove Healthcare City. Hotel staff managing the front desk wear masks and help customers check in. All hotels have been designed to adjust to social distancing measures.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Children play at the swimming pool in Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai. Tourists must have travel insurance with COVID-19 cover or declare they will bear the costs for treatment and isolation if necessary before travelling.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Guests check in at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News