Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed GoAir’s launch of two new daily flights, the first between Mumbai International Airport (BOM) and Abu Dhabi, and the second to Delhi International Airport (DEL), further connecting the UAE capital to the two major Indian cities. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: With the Indian aviation sector being the busiest, especially during the summer vacations, the launch of two new daily flights from Mumbai and New Delhi to Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital, has come as a welcome respite for Indian expatriates.

GoAir flights introduced this season will help meet the summer rush and Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed this.

Maarten De Groof, chief commercial officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “GoAir is one of our most promising new partners. India continues to be one of our largest and most important areas of operation, and we look forward to ensuring that GoAir’s travellers enjoy a comfortable and efficient experience at Abu Dhabi International Airport, where they will have the chance to benefit from world-class smart travel solutions, attractive retail offerings and relaxing lounge spaces.”

It may be recalled that since the closure of Jet Airways, Indian travellers, especially those flying to the United States and Europe with a halt at Abu Dhabi were facing a challenge.

De Groof added: “The new daily flights to Abu Dhabi reflect the capital’s status as a key destination and a transit hub for business and leisure, which forms a part of our strategy to attract new airlines to our network, and support the growth of tourism in the emirate of Abu Dhabi,” added De Groof.

Jeh Wadia, managing director of GoAir, said: “Our daily flights from Mumbai and Delhi to Abu Dhabi is a manifestation of GoAir’s vision for the Middle East. In less than six months, we have introduced a new set of routes that supports business and leisure and reinforces the strong relations between India and the UAE.