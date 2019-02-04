Dubai: flydubai has become the only Dubai-based carrier to operate flights to Kozhikode in Kerala, India.
The budget carrier kicked off on February 1, 2019 the inaugural trip to the Asian city, increasing the number of flydubai flights between Dubai and eight Indian destinations to 30 per week.
The airline announced on Monday that it is now operating three flights weekly from Dubai to Kozhikode Calicut International Airport. Emirates Airline will also be codesharing on the route.
Passengers bound to and from the Indian city can have the option to book Business Class services and avail themselves of faster check-in, priority ground services and spacious seats.
Passengers choosing Economy Class have at least two options, the bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares.
“We expect this route to be very popular for travellers from the UAE to the region,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, chief executive officer at flydubai.
“Similarly, passengers from Kozhikode now have easier access to popular destinations on the flydubai network, as well as the Emirates network, providing easy access to more destinations when visiting family and friends.”
K Srinivasa Rao, director of Calicut International Airport, said he hopes the Dubai-based airline would increase the frequency of its flights to daily “very soon.”
“We are very much elated and feeling proud to welcome flydubai to Calicut International Airport; the gateway to Malabar Region. On behalf of the Airport Authority of India, I extend all our best wishes and commit 100 per cent cooperation for its successful journey at Calicut,” he said.
flydubai started operating to India in 2010 with the start of direct flights to Lucknow.
The airline’s Indian network includes Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow and Mumbai.
Kozhikode, formerly known as Calicut, is a trade centre known for its spices and hand-woven cotton cloth.
“The city is a geographical haven, nestled between the Arabian Sea and the Wayanad Hills. With its serene beaches, green countryside and rich history, Kozhikode makes for a fascinating destination for travellers,” said flydubai in a statement.
Business Class return fares to Kozhikode from Dubai start from Dh2,659, while Economy Class return fares to Dubai start from Dh 670.