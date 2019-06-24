Another flight from Indore will also be launched

Historic Howrah bridge with aerial view of city road with cabs in queue as seen from Howrah railway station Kolkata at sunrise. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: India’s national carrier Air India will launch direct flights from Kolkata and Indore to Dubai next month.

Speaking to Gulf News from the Indian capital New Delhi, Praveen Bhatnagar from corporate communications at Air India, said: “The non-stop flights to Kolkata will be launched on July 16. They will operate on all days of the week except Sundays. The timings are available on our website. We will be adding another flight to Indore from July 17.”

On its website, Air India is already offering what it terms ‘attractive deals’ on the non-stop flights to the City of Joy as Kolkata is known and the Food City as Indore is called.

The introductory fares, it says, are on offer till July 31, for travel between July 15 and July 31.

While economy fares for the Dubai-Kolkata AI 918 flight start at Rs11,880 (Dh629) and business class fares at Rs38,340 (Dh2,029), the fares for the Kolkata-Dubai AI 917 flight start at Rs11,921 (economy) and at Rs27,153 (business).

Similarly, the Dubai-Indore AI 904 fares begin at Rs10,260 (economy) and Rs38,340 (business) while the Indore-Dubai AI 903 prices start at Rs9,579 (economy) and Rs27,471 (business).