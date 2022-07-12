Dubai: Dubai Police Traffic Department recorded nine road accidents during the Eid Al Adha holidays, which resulted in two deaths and injuries to eight others, said Colonel Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police.

While a total of 20 land accidents were recorded by Dubai Police during the Eid holidays, there were zero marine accidents reported during the same period.

Col Bin Suwaidan said the department recorded one traffic accident last Friday, a collision between two vehicles on the International City Street, resulting in a moderate injury to one peron. The first day of Eid Al Adha on Saturday recorded five road accidents, resulting in two deaths in two separate run-over incidents and injuries to four others in three collisions.

The second day of Eid Al Adha saw two accidents. The first occurred in Al-Rafaa area, which resulted in a moderate injury to one person.

In the second accident on Umm Suqeim Street, one person suffered moderate injuries.

The third day of Eid witnessed one traffic accident that resulted in a moderate injury to one person.

Driver errors to blame

Col Bin Suwaidan said that most of the traffic accidents occurred due to errors and traffic violations on the part of the drivers. He said the General Traffic Department intensified its patrols on highways and other congested areas such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor, University City and Al Khawaneej. Traffic patrols were also tightened in places that usually witness random road crossings by pedestrians.

Meanwhile, Colonel Mohammad Abdullah Al Muhairi, Director of the Command and Control Center in the General Department of Operations, said that during the Eid Al Adha holidays, Dubai Police received 50,748 phone calls on the emergency number 999.

Marine patrols intensified

Colonel Rashid Thani Hamad Al Ayel, Acting Director of the Ports Police Center, confirmed that the Ports Police Station, in coordination with its internal and external partners, developed a comprehensive plan ahead of the Eid Al Adha holidays to ensure safety and security for all. Patrols were intensified in three crowded areas in particular, where beach and seagoers were concentrated — JBR, the Water Channel, and Al Mamzar.

20 land accidents

Lt Col Abdullah Bishouh, Head of the Land Rescue Department at the General Administration of Transport and Rescue, said that the land rescue teams dealt with 20 land accidents during the Eid Al Adha holidays, which included closed doors, elevator doors, rescue operations for stranded and trapped people, traffic collisions and fire accidents.