Taking to social media, the municipality urged residents to clean their vehicles regularly especially before travelling to preserve the emirate’s clean appearance.

“Ensure proper parking and avoid leaving vehicles in public areas,” it said.

Residents have also been asked not to allow their vehicles obstruct traffic or cleaning operations.

“Don’t let an abandoned car spoil our city’s beauty and environment. Help us keep #DubaiMoreSustainable!,” the municipality added.

From fine to auction

Owner of cars left dirty can be fined Dh500 if they do not clean their vehicles within the time stipulated by the municipality under the ‘My Vehicle’ campaign of its Waste Management Department.

Last week, the department had launched a crackdown on cars that have been left abandoned in vehicle registration and testing centres. Over 120 warnings were issued to vehicles abandoned at nine centres.

The new warning on social media is part of the civic body’s annual campaign to ensure people do not leave their cars unkempt while they are away on long holidays during the summer vacation.

If the fine is not paid within a stipulated time, the car can be impounded. Confiscated cars are kept in the municipality’s yard for six months. If the owners claim the car in this time, they have to pay a fine of Dh1,381, including municipal fines, storage charges and towing fee, the municipality had said earlier.