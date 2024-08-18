"As a result, rest areas have been constructed in the following areas: Hessa Street, Al Barsha Heights, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Riggat Al Buteen, Umm Suqeim (Jumeirah 3), Jumeirah (Al Wasl Road), The Greens, Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Rashdiya, Al Satwa, Nad Al Hamar, Al Nahda, Oud Metha, Arabian Ranches, International City, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Al Jaddaf, Mirdif, Last Exit Al Khawaneej, Dubai Motor City, and Al Garhoud.

“The external design of the rest areas was carefully planned to minimise the impact of sunlight inside while ensuring adequate insulation without obstructing the view. Each rest area features an air-conditioned space for drivers to rest, equipped with snack vending machines, a water dispenser, and a mobile phone charging station. Each rest area can accommodate up to 10 people, depending on the specific location. A sufficient number of motorcycle parking spaces were provided next to each rest area,” added Al Tayer.

The initiative aims to enhance road safety, foster well-being, and reduce the risks of road incidents. By providing these facilities, RTA seeks to offer comfortable amenities to delivery riders while waiting for new orders, thereby increasing their overall happiness rating, and encouraging them to comply with traffic laws and regulations.

Al Tayer said, “RTA is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for delivery drivers. This initiative aims to enhance traffic safety for all road users and achieve the targeted indicators of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy with its ‘Zero Fatalities’ vision to rank Dubai the best in the world in terms of traffic safety.

“The construction of rest areas aligns with the significant growth in the delivery sector in recent years, addressing the public’s increasing demand for goods. As of the end of last June, the number of companies providing delivery services by motorcycles in Dubai reached 2,535 with a total of 40,088 delivery bikes in operation.

Delivery Service Excellence Award

RTA has established an integrated structure for the delivery sector to ensure excellence in the provision of services to the public. Key initiatives include issuing professional certificates for delivery drivers. In 2022, RTA launched the Delivery Service Excellence Award to foster competition among companies and delivery drivers. The overall objectives of the award are to improve traffic safety, promote adherence to traffic laws and regulations, and enhance the quality of services offered by companies to customers. The winners of the inaugural session were honoured at the beginning of this year.

Selection criteria

The Delivery Service Excellence Award consists of two categories, the first is for companies aiming to honour the Top 3 companies in delivery services as well as the Top 3 companies in delivery services via smart platforms and applications. The second category is for drivers and is designed to honour the Top 100 professional drivers.