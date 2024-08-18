Accident scene
Sharjah: A fisherman in Khorfakkan found a dead body of a male floating at sea last week, Sharjah Police confirmed on Sunday.

The fisherman had reported the incident on August 15 to the Coast Guard, who had retrieved the body and transferred it to the forensics laboratory for an autopsy.

Police have launched an investigation to find out whether the victim had drowned or was murdered.

Officials also reiterated a warning to the public to heed the warning on sign boards regarding approaching dangerous beach areas.