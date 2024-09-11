Dubai: Calling all K-culture fans. Get ready for a South Korean traditional performance set to grace the stages of the Al Ain Zayed Central Library and the Sharjah Cultural Palace this week.

The Korean Cultural Center in the UAE (KCC UAE) has organised the ‘Traveling K-Culture PungRyu’ performance, featuring the renowned percussion ensemble 'Goreu' and Jeongga vocalist 'Jung Seung-jun'.

The term “pungryu” is used to describe the genre of music, which resembles the flow of Nature. According to multiple Korean travel websites, the word originated from an indigenous philosophy of Pungryudo. The word consists of two Chinese characters meaning wind and flow and refers to the philosophy of letting our lives proceed naturally, like how water flows and wind blows, instead of exerting force to change its course. The same concept is applied to music.

The pungryu performance, scheduled for September 12 in Al Ain and September 13 in Sharjah, aims to foster cultural exchange between the UAE and South Korea.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, Al Qattara Arts Centre, and Zayed Central Library in Al Ain, this event promises to offer a unique and immersive experience for K-culture fans in the UAE.

Traditional performances

'Goreu,' is a celebrated percussion ensemble known for their dynamic and energetic performances. Their masterful drumming techniques recreate the sounds of Nature, from the gentle rustling of clouds to the thunderous roar of storms. Accompanied by traditional Korean dances, including the fan dance and the Dance of the Aristocrat (Hallyangmu).

Joining 'Goreu' is Jeong Seung-jun, a rising star in the world of Jeongga, a genre of Korean music known for its poetic lyrics and refined expression.

A designated successor of Korea's Important Intangible Cultural Heritage, Jeong Seung-jun will showcase his vocal prowess by performing both a popular Arabic song, ‘Mohem Jiddan’, and a traditional Korean piece, ‘The North is Clear’.

A representative from the KCC UAE expressed the significance of this performance, stating: "The event offers a valuable opportunity to introduce Korean culture directly to local audiences in areas where it is less familiar. By utilising the drum, a familiar instrument in traditional Emirati performances, we hope to minimise language barriers and foster a deeper cultural resonance between our two nations."

Admission to all performances is free, and reservations can be made starting September 4 through the official website of the Korean Cultural Center.

Performance highlights:

Echoes of the Taego (The Good Old Days): A powerful drumming performance that evokes the primal heartbeat of life.

Sanjo Fan Dance: A graceful dance accompanied by traditional Korean Sanjo music.

Samulnori: A performance featuring four traditional Korean percussion instruments.

The Dance of the Aristocrat (Hallyangmu): A dance symbolising communication with the heavens.

Jeong Seung-jun's Jeongga Performance: A showcase of Jeongga, a traditional Korean vocal genre.

Moon Geun-sung's Seol Janggu Dance: A unique blend of folk charm and intricate percussion rhythms.

The Sound of Yongcheon: A powerful drum performance that emphasising the dynamic flow of traditional Korean rhythms.

Harmony Stage: A segment where performers and audience members come together for a shared celebration.