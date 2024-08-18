Ras Al Khaimah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah have expanded their drone fleet with the addition of the advanced ‘Flycatcher 30’ to enhance the emirate’s security and emergency response capabilities.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, inspected the new drone on Sunday, praising its innovative features and operational benefits.
The Flycatcher 30 is engineered to carry a 40kg payload, equipped with an automated winch system and a specialised box. This allows for swift transportation of essential equipment and humanitarian aid to emergency zones, disaster areas, and large-scale events.
Its capabilities ensure rapid support during crises, major accidents, rescue missions, and operations in both mountainous and marine environments.
Furthermore, the Flycatcher 30 offers advanced media coverage options, including live photography and direct event transmission. Its multiple professional cameras provide comprehensive visual documentation and real-time updates to the operations room, enhancing situational awareness and response efficiency.