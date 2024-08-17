Dubai: Dubai: South Korean actress Park Shin-hye and actor Park Hyung-sik are the stars of the latest Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) campaign.

The new campaign titled 'Dubai, Who's Ready?', intertwines the allure of the city with the star power of the duo, known for their roles in the hit K-drama ‘Doctor Slump’.

Two videos posted on the Visit Dubai official YouTube page this week, follow the duo’s journey through Dubai's landmarks.

“Join Park Shin-Hye and Park Hyung-Sik on an enchanting journey through Dubai, as they explore both iconic landmarks and hidden gems. Watch as they follow their hearts, uncovering the city's best-kept secrets and forging a new bond along the way,” the caption reads.

Doctor Slump is a medical drama and romantic comedy about Yeo Jeong-Woo, played by Park Hyung-Sik and Nam Ha-Neul, played by Park Shin-hye.

Once rivals in school, they play two brilliant doctors who reunite by chance - each facing life's worst slump and unexpectedly finding solace in each other's company.

Their on-screen chemistry in the drama translates into real-life as they explore the city together.

Their adventure begins at the Palazzo Versace Dubai, setting the stage for a whirlwind exploration of the city's multifaceted charm.

From the Museum of the Future to the historic Al Fahidi Neighbourhood, the campaign captures Dubai's allure.