Travel across Dubai in electric pods, new form of public transport being tested by RTA

Dubai: Late to work, need to get to the Dubai Metro really fast? Hop into a pod. The future is here. You could soon be travelling in autonomous electric pods, shaped like bubbles, across Dubai, adding yet another layer to its mass transport system. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is showcasing a prototype of the Floc Duo Rail pods at the ongoing Gitex Global 2024.

The pod system is a 21st century solution for efficient, affordable and sustainable mass transit systems. They are smart - designed to match capacity to demand, reducing unnecessary energy consumption. It can range from just pod stops to multiple pod interchanges based on a cities’ needs.

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Maintenance at RTA, confirmed to Gulf News that the duo pods rail system is currently in its testing phase in Dubai.

The Floc public transport system consists of electric autonomous pods, which can be operated individually or connected to each other.

“These pods or capsules can help passengers travel between two places, or carry multiple passengers from a given point to other public transport network or systems like the Dubai Metro,” he said.

According to Al Mutawa, the system is called the First and Last-Mile Initiative for Sustainable Public Transport.

“This is one of the smart initiatives we have here. This revolutionary system combines modern technologies. It can be operated on rail or upgraded rail, and it can run on dedicated routes on the roads. So, it combines both rail and autonomous car systems in one unique system,” he explained.

Each Floc pod can take up to 16 passengers.

According to the RTA: “The smart, driverless public transport system offers an effective solution to traffic challenges in major cities, utilising dual tracks that allow mobility units to move efficiently within urban areas, contributing to improved daily mobility for residents.”

He said: “Currently, we are in the testing phase, we are testing the maturity of the system. Once it's mature and safe to operate, we will operate it in Dubai. One of the goals that we are have for these systems, is to support the main backbone of transportation in Dubai, which is the Dubai Metro.”

Talking about potential areas the Floc Duo Rail system might be implemented, he added: “Usually we use this kind of system in narrow corridors, similar to Al Wasl or Al Zabeel, or even next to the monorail. So, RTA is studying the best locations for this system.”

The date or timeline for the implementation of the Floc Duo Rail, is yet to be announced.