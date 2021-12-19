Rajesh Magranthi has been one of the bike service's most active users Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Careem BIKE service offered through a partnership between Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Careem has registered 1 million trips.

To celebrate the milestone, RTA and Careem awarded a free one-year subscription to the rider who registered for the service’s millionth trip and the rider with the most frequent trips.

Sofie Stewart, who completed the one-millionth trip, and Rajesh Magranthi and Natasha Rukavishnikova, who were the most active Careem bike users since launch, won the prizes.

Special discount

Furthermore, all bike customers can buy daily passes for the service for a reduced price on December 24 and 25. The price for the daily pass on these days has been reduced from Dh20 to Dh1.

The Careem BIKE service supports Dubai’s efforts to promote sustainable mobility, reduce energy consumption and pollution, and offer a short (first-mile and last-mile) connection service that helps public transportation users reach their final destinations.

Through the Careem BIKE app, users have 24x7 access to membership options that range from daily to yearly subscriptions.

Covered areas

Covering areas such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah Lake Towers, The Greens, Barsha Heights, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai Media City, Downtown Dubai and Al Qudra, in addition to a number of safe roads across Al Karama and Al Mankhool, the service allows a top speed of 30 km/h.

First-and-last-mile strategy

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA, said: “This announcement is a testament to the success of our ‘First and Last-Mile strategy’, which is based on three pillars: sustainability, shared mobility and safety of users. It fits well with RTA’s objectives of making its roads and transit means friendly to all and boosts integration with public transport means and promotes shared and mass transport.”

Bassel Al Nahloui, managing director of mobility at Careem, said: “We are very proud to have achieved this milestone of one million Careem BIKE trips. We are constantly working on providing our customers with the best and most efficient services and micro-mobility is a great way of transportation that is both convenient and safe for short trips, helping get our customers to their destination from their first to the last mile”.

