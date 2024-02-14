Sharjah: Heavy rains continued to cause traffic disruptions in Sharjah on Wednesday, while the authorities urged the public to exercise caution.
Sharjah Police announced that the roads leading to the residential areas in Wadi Al Helo are temporarily closed due to the high levels of rainwater and the flow of the valleys.
In an update on its official social media handles, the Traffic and Patrol Directorate advised drivers to take alternative routes.
The National Centre of Meteorology reported heavy to moderate rainfall in parts of Sharjah, including Khorfakkan. The Met Office warned motorists and residents to drive carefully on wet roads and avoid flood-prone areas like valleys.
Emergency response efforts
Sharjah Police also commended the community's responsible behaviour and adherence to safety guidelines during the recent heavy rainfall. This collective effort contributed significantly to minimising damage to property and lives.
During unstable weather conditions, Sharjah Police handled 21,635 calls at their operations room, ranging from emergencies to non-emergencies. They also issued over 300 damage certificates to businesses and vehicles affected by the weather, demonstrating a significant decrease from the 5,150 issued last year, indicating a marked increase in public awareness and adherence to safety regulations.
Additionally, they provided safe shelters for 707 people in the Eastern Region whose homes were impacted by heavy rain.
"This positive development highlights the effectiveness of public awareness campaigns and the community's dedication to responsible behavior," stated Sharjah Police. "We urge everyone to continue following safety guidelines, especially during inclement weather, to ensure the well-being of themselves and others."