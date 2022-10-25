Dubai: The nol card of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is now valid for paying fares of The Palm Monorail belonging to property developer Nakheel.
Mohammed Yousef Al Mudharreb, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, confirmed that residents, visitors and tourists of The Palm could now use nol gold, silver or blue cards to pay for their daily journeys on The Palm Monorail.
“This initiative supports the efforts to integrate the public transport networks and offer seamless mobility journeys for riders all over Dubai. It also fits with nol digital strategy aimed to expand the use of nol cards in all services, products and solutions of external partners from both the public and private sectors,” he said.
“It also enhances the experience of nol card users by offering them multiple services via a single card. The move boosts the connection of public transport means and serves Dubai’s transit networks, which contributes to realising the first and last-mile strategy. The step adds to RTA’s strategy to broaden cooperation with the private sector in line with the top global standards and practices.”
Before the launch of this initiative, an agreement was signed to expand the cooperation between RTA and Nakheel on the sidelines of the UITP MENA Congress and Exhibition held last February, added Al Mudharreb.
What is nol?
nol is a smart card that enables users to pay the fares of various RTA’s transit means by a single tap. It is used to pay the fares of the metro, buses, tram, and marine transport means such as the water taxi and the water bus as well as RTA’s public parking. nol card can also be used to pay the entry fee of public parks of the Dubai Municipality, and Etihad Museum in addition to purchases in several outlets across Dubai and the UAE.