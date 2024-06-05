Dubai: As the summer sets in, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has urged motorists to ensure regular inspection of their vehicles to ensure they are well prepared for extreme hot weather conditions.

RTA emphasised on the importance of proper vehicle fitness to reduce the risk of sudden mechanical failures that can lead to traffic accidents. The authority also advises drivers to specially check tyres, brakes, oils, cooling fluids, air conditioning systems, batteries, lights, and windshield wipers for smooth and safe drive.

RTA said that its awareness campaign to educate motorists about dangers of not driving a ‘fit vehicle’, comes in line with the Ministry of Interior’s Safe Summer initiative.

RTA added that while annual vehicle inspections are mandatory at the time of vehicle registration renewal, motorists are still responsible for regularly getting their vehicles inspected throughout the year to ensure road worthiness of their safety.

Bader Al Siri, Executive Director of Traffic at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, noted that regular maintenance of vehicles is also important to avoid accidents in case of a vehicle breakdown or tyre burst.