Sharjah: The number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents dropped by 15 per cent, per 100,000 of the population, in the first half of 2024 in Sharjah, compared to same period in 2023, police said on Sunday.

There was also a nine per cent decrease in traffic accidents per 10,000 vehicles. Police said traffic awareness campaigns led to the reduction in number of accidents and deaths.

The General Command of Sharjah Police revealed the figures in its statistical report issued by the Traffic and Patrols Department during the first half of this year. This improvement is attributed to the intensive traffic campaigns carried out by the Traffic and Patrols Department in collaboration with its strategic partners, aimed at enhancing road safety levels, police said.

Shared responsibility

Colonel Mohammed Alay Al Naqbi Colonel Mohammed Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, emphasised the commitment of Sharjah Police to enhance traffic awareness and safety among the public, as it is a shared responsibility that falls on both drivers and other road users.

Traffic awareness is an essential necessity for achieving security and safety, which contributes to reducing the rate of accidents that result in fatalities and serious incidents, making the roads safer, he added.

Multilingual messages

Col Al Naqbi praised the integration of roles with partners in reducing traffic accidents through ongoing awareness programmes and the organisation of comprehensive field and media campaigns in various languages across diverse social media platforms. This has enhanced the delivery of awareness messages to the largest possible audience.