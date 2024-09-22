Sharjah: The Roads and Transport Authority in Sharjah has announced the launch of the first phase of electric buses, as part of its efforts to support the 2050 Climate Neutrality initiative.

The first phase includes the operation of 10 buses on three inter-city routes, aiming to enhance green public transport and achieve environmental sustainability.

Engineer Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, head of the authority, announced that the initial phase for operating 10 electric buses covers three routes: Dubai emirate, Ajman emirate, and the city of Al Hamriya. These destinations were chosen based on studies and statistics from relevant departments in collaboration with the intercity transport department, primarily focusing on passenger demand and density.

The authority has reaffirmed its commitment to high-quality standards in its environmentally supportive strategy by implementing comprehensive plans to meet green transport targets and reduce carbon emissions. This involves developing work mechanisms that align with sustainable initiatives and introducing eco-friendly transport solutions in phases, consistent with government efforts to create a safe and sustainable transport environment.

Next phase

It was previously announced that a contract was signed to purchase 10 electric buses as a first phase, following the trial of two buses to prove their efficiency. The selection was made after testing several different models, based on their compatibility with the climatic conditions in the country. The next phase will see an increase in the number of electric buses operating in the emirate, in line with the state's and Sharjah government's initiatives to reduce carbon footprint by relying on renewable energy for public transportation.