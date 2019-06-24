Motorists will no longer be able to drive over 140 km/h on key Fujairah road

The speed limit on Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road in Fujairah will change from 140 km/h to 120 km/h on July 1, 2019. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: One of the main roads in the emirate of Fujairah will have the speed limit changed on July 1, according to police.

On its official social media accounts, Fujairah Police announced that the speed limit on Shaikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road will change next month from the Yabsa roundabout to the Thoban area.

Yabsa Road was inaugurated in 2015 and runs 14km from the port of Fujairah, which connects to the Khalifa Bin Zayed Road in Fujairah.

The road is a popular one for commuters travelling to Dubai and Abu Dhabi through Fujairah, and is considered as a vital road that slashes the journey time significantly due to its strategic route.

Fujairah Police urged motorists to adhere to the change in the speed limit and advised drivers not to speed, and to adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

With the new speed limit reduced to 120 km/h, this means that with the additional 20 km/h speed buffer, motorists will now be fined if they exceed 140 km/h.

Previously, motorists would get caught by radars if they drove over 160 km/h.

The UAE has periodically changed and amended speed limits across the country to protect the lives of road users, the most notable one being along Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed (MBZ) Road and Emirates Road.

Since October 2017, the speed limit on MBZ Road and Emirates Road were dropped from 120 km/h to 110 km/h after a series of extensive research on road behaviour carried out by Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, who jointly took the decision following a spate of serious accidents.

The drop in speed limit was to ensure greater safety and to help curb traffic violations, said traffic officials.

