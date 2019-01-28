“This partnership between the RTA and Mwasalat will help passengers travelling between Dubai and Muscat access a world class bus service from three key locations in Dubai. These stops have been carefully selected because they are multi-modal stations providing access to metro, taxis, local buses as well as air connectivity in the case of Dubai Airport Terminal 2,” said Ahmad Behroozian, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency, speaking with Gulf News following the launch of the bus route.