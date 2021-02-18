Dubai: Six people were injured in multiple traffic accidents on Dubai roads in the last 48 hours, a Dubai Police official said on Thursday.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said most of the accidents happened because the drivers did not pay attention while driving, or due to sudden swerving and speeding.
The first accident occurred in Al Quoz Industrial area when a car collided with an e-scooter. “The e-scooter rider didn’t pay attention and was driving it in a non-designated area. He sustained severe injuries and was taken to hospital,” said Brig Al Mazroui.
The second accident occurred in the Umm Ramol area when a truck crashed on to a car, resulting in moderate injuries to the driver of the car.
“The third accident occurred on Al Ittihad Road towards Dubai when a car suddenly swerved and crashed on to a road barrier. The car flipped over and the driver sustained moderate injuries. He was transferred to hospital,” added Brig Al Mazroui.
One more accident happened on Al Ittihad Road when a vehicle swerved and jumped on to the pavement, resulting in moderate injuries to the driver.
In yet another accident that happened on a service road off Sheikh Zayed Road, a speeding vehicle swerved and hit another vehicle. The second vehicle flipped-over and two people sustained severe-to-moderate injuries.
“All the accidents happened due to the drivers’ errors such as not paying attention and speeding,” Brig Al Mazroui added.
Dubai Police have urged all motorists to follow traffic instructions at all times and to drive within the speed limits.