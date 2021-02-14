Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi’s Delma Bridge has received a Dh3.6 million facelift.
Located at the intersection of Delma Street with Sultain Bin Zayed the First Street (Muroor Road), the bridge and its surroundings have been planted with Poinciana and Indian Jasmine plants, the Abu Dhabi City Municipality has said. The lower levels have rows of shrubs and bushes, along with pebble arrangements.
In addition to the landscaping, the Municipality has also refurbished the rainwater drainage network, set up a new irrigation network for the bridge and upgraded the lighting.