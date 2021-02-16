Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo has signed an agreement with UNICEF to prioritise the transport of COVID-19 vaccines, other essential medicines, medical devices and critical supplies to help fight the pandemic.
The Humanitarian Airfreight Initiative spearheaded by UNICEF brings together a number of partners capable of distributing essential supplies to more than 100 markets. "Through our partnership, we will be taking yet another step to prioritise and facilitate the rapid and secure movement of COVID-19 vaccines... particularly to communities hard hit by the disease," said Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Cargo.
In October last, Emirates SkyCargo announced that it was setting up the world’s largest certified airside distribution hub dedicated for the storage and distribution of these vaccines. Earlier this year, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with three other Dubai-based entities- DP World, International Humanitarian City and Dubai Airports - to form a COVID-19 vaccine alliance for rapid transport of COVID-19 vaccines to the developing world through Dubai.
“As a global player flying to more than 130 destinations, Emirates SkyCargo has been committed to the fight against the pandemic from the very early stages,” said Sultan.