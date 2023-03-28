SHARJAH: His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Law No. (2) of 2023 AD regarding the organisation of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport in Sharjah.

According to the law, the name “Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah”, wherever it appears in legislation and all administrative, financial, legal and other transactions, shall be replaced with the following name: “Sharjah Maritime Academy”.

The academy has the legal personality and capacity to achieve its goals and carry out its specialisations.

In addition, it has financial and administrative independence, and its ownership belongs to the Sharjah government.

The academy aims to achieve the following:

1. To achieve institutional excellence, introducing and developing educational programmes in maritime transport.

2. Supporting and developing the maritime transport sector in the country and preparing qualified national units to work in the field using the latest scientific and practical systems.

3. Support scientific and research activity and promote maritime transport innovation and competitiveness.

4. Strengthening scientific connections and exchanging experiences and information with local and international institutions.

By law, the Academy, to achieve its objectives, has the following obligations:

1. Develop policies to introduce educational and training programmes in maritime transport.

2. Introduce and develop educational, training, and vocational programmes and take measures to obtain approvals and academic accreditation from the concerned authorities.

3. Provide vocational training programmes in maritime transport.

4. Prepare research and projects in quality maritime transport, in partnership with specialised national and international institutions.

5. Organise and participate in exhibitions, conferences, and events related to maritime transport.

6. Establish strategic partnerships and form cooperation with local and international academic institutions specialising in maritime transport based on the approval of the Sharjah Maritime Academy’s Board of Trustees.

7. Promote Sharjah Maritime Academy as a scientific, cultural, national, Arab, and international centre for maritime transport.

8. Prepare and qualify personnel in maritime transport.

9. Develop solid infrastructure for research, education, training, and community awareness via best internationally approved practices.

10. Any other specialisations assigned to Sharjah Maritime Academy by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

Arabic and English are the languages of schooling, with a potential for other languages, at the Sharjah Maritime Academy, as required by the programmes approved by the Board of Trustees.