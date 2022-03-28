Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced free parking near mosques for the duration of the Taraweeh prayer during Ramadan. This applies to parking surrounding mosques only.
In Ramadan, Taraweeh prayers are held every night right after the Isha (night) prayers, which will start at around 8pm in Ramadan. Taraweeh prayers usually last around 30 to 45 minutes.
For all other public parking lots and spaces, parking will be paid from 8am to midnight (12am), said Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director-General, Sharjah Municipality.
He urged motorists to park their cars properly and avoid violations such as double-parking or blocking other cars.
The municipality urges all members of the public to communicate with its call centre number 993 to report any violations.