number-plates-1700058472447
Roads and Transport Authority to hold auction of special number plates on November 20 in Dubai Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will hold auction for distinguished number plates for vehicles on November 20 in Dubai.

At least 350 fancy number plates of 3, 4 and 5 digits for private vehicles bearing (G-H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W) codes will be up for grab at the auction.

Plates on offer at the 73rd online auction also include super numbers (O 929) and (V 1115).

Registration of bidders for the auction started on Monday, November 13th while and the bidding will open at 8am on Monday, November 20 and it will continue for five days.

Read More

Requirments

The selling of licensing plates in the auction is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a Traffic File opened in Dubai, deposit a security cheque amounting to Dh5,000 made to RTA, and pay an non-refundable entry fee of Dh120. Payment can be made at RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Al Barsha or in Deira, by credit card via or via the Dubai Drive app.