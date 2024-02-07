Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has adopted a strategy to revolutionise customer experience over the period 2024-2028.

This strategy seeks to develop abilities to understand the unique needs and preferences of customers, foster the development of tailored, proactive and innovative products and services, and guide and inspire customer behaviour to maximise the benefits of Dubai’s mobility networks.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, said: “This customer experience strategy aligns with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 aimed to position Dubai as the best city for living in the world. It also complements Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and RTA’s Strategic Plan, setting customer happiness as a goal.

“This initiative is also in harmony with Dubai Government’s direction and UAE Government’s vision ‘We the UAE 2031’.

“The newly introduced strategy reflects the achievement of RTA’s vision (The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility). It focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technologies, nurturing Emirati talents and skills, refining service delivery mechanisms, and placing emphasis on customer-centricity during the design of integrated journeys.

“The strategy is a culmination of insights gained from customer experience labs and workshops that had been instrumental in identifying global trends relating to enhancing customer services and managing their future expectations to ensure that the strategy resonates with RTA’s strategic plan and ambitions for global leadership,” said Al Tayer.

“The strategy will be implemented through 42 programmes and projects, all aimed at fulfilling Dubai’s 360 Services goals. The effectiveness of the strategy will be measured using 20 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

“As such, RTA becomes the first governmental body in the region to adopt this type of specialised strategy to cultivate the customer experience,” he noted.

Goals and projects of the new Customer Service strategy of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai. Image Credit: RTA | Supplied

Implementation

The strategy covers eight elements to support implementation, the first of which is: Providing a pioneering Customer Experience.

This element aims to deliver superior mobility experiences by adding unique value and focusing on key mobility elements such as accessibility, punctuality, comfort, safety, and positive behaviour. The second is Data-Driven Customer Experience.

“It involves harnessing data, advanced analytics, and actionable future insights to guide the design and personalisation of experiences. The third is Foster a Customer-Centric Culture.

“It seeks to promote a customer-focused culture across the RTA to inspire employees to meet and exceed the promises made to customers.

“The fourth element is Experiences Based on Anticipating Customers’ Needs and Desires. It uses customer data, sophisticated analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to reflect and respond to the needs and preferences of customers.

The fifth element is a Smooth and Interactive Experience. It requires continuous, smooth, and interactive communication across all communication channels with customers and partners, supported by effective and streamlined procedures. The sixth is Innovative Services. It calls for continuously leveraging the latest trends and improving customer services and experiences.

The seventh is Empowering Employees. It includes equipping employees with the required skills, competencies, data and tools to enable them to provide rapid responses and solutions to customers.

The eighth is Customer-Centricity Enabled by Digital Technologies. It requires leveraging smart and adaptable services, technologies and platforms to swiftly adapt to evolving customer needs.

Performance measurement

The strategy has 20 KPIs relating to monitoring various elements of the customer experience to achieve a myriad of objectives.

These include enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of services, optimising travel times, standardising experiences across the board, refining and integrating processes for comprehensive customer data management, fostering innovative enablers in customer experience, and developing forward-thinking services and business models among others.