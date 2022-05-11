Dubai: Winners of the 12th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST), an initiative by Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, were announced at a ceremony at Dubai World Trade Centre on Wednesday.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Council, presented the awards aimed at honouring individuals, the academe, and organisations who have played an active role in supporting sustainable transport and protecting the environment.

DAST was first launched by the RTA in 2008 to highlight the importance of sustainable transport and promote public awareness as well as sense of responsibility. Through the years, it has encouraged the development of successful initiatives in the field of transport, safety, and environmental protection.

DAST has also motivated the spirit of innovation and launched pioneering and creative initiatives across varied mobility fields. It has placed sustainable transport and environmental conservation among entities and the local media.

‘Walkable’ cities

Prior to the handing of the awards, Jeff Speck, an American city planner, urban designer and advocate of ‘walkable’ cities, talked about during his keynote speech the need to put “less pressure on mobility” by drawing up a comprehensive transportation plan that is anchored on sustainable urban development.

Speck said one of the key factors to determine what makes cities thrive is walkability. He explained that making walkability possible is the idea of a modern metropolis with bustling sidewalks, vital mass transit, and a pedestrian-friendly urban system.

Speck also praised Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that maps out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the emirate. Some of the key priorities of the master plan include improving the efficiency of resource utilisation, developing vibrant, healthy and inclusive communities, and doubling green and leisure areas as well as public parks to provide a healthy environment for residents and visitors.

DAST 2022 winners

Mobility Management Category – Government of Ajman (for bus on demand service)

Transport Safety Category – Dubai Municipality (for mobility, security and safety sustainability project of its vehicle fleet)

Environment Protection Category – DP World (for transforming fuel-powered trucks to battery-powered trucks)

Transport for People of Determination Category – KGL Private Passenger Transport Services (for initiative to ease transport for people of determination, seniors and children under the age of 10)

Pioneering City and Sustainable Transport Category – Greater Amman Municipality (for submitting a model document that detects various elements that make it a pioneering city in sustainable transport)

Special Awards

Best Student Project Research / Project in the Field of Sustainable Transport – Maitha al Meheri, Yarra M Tillawi, Sara Nouman (University of Sharjah)

Best Academic Project/ Research Category – Khaled Hamad and Lubna Obeid (University of Sharjah)

Best Sustainable Partner Category – Etihad Rail

Best Sustainable Contractor Category – Acciona (for its role in implementing Dubai Metro Route 2020 project)

Best Sustainable Consultant – Parsons Systra