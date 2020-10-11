Al Tayer honours Noor Khan at the RTA headquarters. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Dubai public bus driver has been honoured for handing over a bag containing Dh250,000 that was left behind.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), honoured Noor Khan, a bus driver at the Public Transport Agency for his honesty and loyalty. Khan found the bag after his trip was completed. He immediately got in touch with his supervisor, who in turn received the bag and took action towards returning the bag to its owner.

Exemplary dedication

In the presence of Ahmad Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, Al Tayer thanked Khan for his job dedication and handing over the bag without any hesitation. He said the professional ethics of the “exemplary employee” would reflect positively on the workplace and make him stand out as a model to emulate. “We pride ourselves on having employees with such great disciplines and fidelity at the RTA. This bus driver took the proper action by handing over the bag to the Buses Supervisor. This attitude fully reflects the confidence in the loyalty and honesty of the employees of our public transit means that commute hundreds of thousands of riders every day. This behaviour boosts the public confidence when using public transport means in Dubai,” said Al Tayer.