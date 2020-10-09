1 of 8
David Warner gave a captain's knock to lead the rising Sunrisers Hyderabad past ailing Kings XI Punjab on Thursday night.
The Sunrisers won the toss in Dubai and set about putting on an ominous target for KXIP.
It was all about the openers as Warner struck 52 and Jonny Bairstow just missed out on a century (97).
When Bairstow finally fell, the damage was done and Hyderabad were on their way to 201-6, with Kane Williamson chipping in with 20.
In contrast to Sunrisers opening pair's 149, KXIP's Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul could only manage 20 between them.
Khaleel Ahmed and Rashid Khan were the star bowlers as Punjab crumbled in their chase.
Nicholas Pooran put on a valiant one-man show, but his 77 was the only stand-out innnings from the KXIP batsmen.
Punjab could only reach 132, allowing Hyderabad to win by a commanding 69 runs, with more than three overs to spare.
