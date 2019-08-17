Dubai: More than two-thirds of construction works of Al Qudra-Lehbab Roads Intersection Project in Dubai have been completed, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.

Mattar Al Tayer, RTA’s director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors, confirmed that 65 per cent of the construction works have been finished. The project upgrades the junction from intersecting roads into a flyover, enabling free traffic in all directions.

“Lehbab Road is a key traffic corridor offering an alternative link to Expo Road, JAFZA and Abu Dhabi-bound traffic and vice versa without going through downtown areas. Completion rate reached 70 per cent in bridges and 90 per cent in the cycling bridge. The entire project is set for full completion by the end of this year,” said Al Tayer.

The project includes the construction of two bridges on the collector road as well as ramps to serve right, left and U-turns. The project works also cover widening connecting streets, and a cycling bridge in addition to lighting works, rainwater drainage systems, and utility lines.

Widening of Al Qudra Road has provided a key passageway starting from Jumeirah to Umm Suqeim Street, which had also been improved by the construction of two bridges of three lanes in each direction. The first bridge passes over the Eastern Parallel Road (Al Asayel Street), and the second crosses over the Western Parallel Road (First Al Khail Road), enabling smooth traffic on the flyover of Al Khail Road and at the Interchange of the Arabian Ranches on the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. It has eased the traffic to Al Qudra Road and further to Al Qudra Bridge crossing over Emirates Road up to Seih Assalam.

RTA has undertaken improvements of Al Qudra Road over several phases starting with widening the road from one to three lanes in each direction over a 12km stretch from the Lehbab intersection to Bab Al Shams roundabout. Later on, roads improvements covered widening two bridges to three lanes in each direction and the construction of crossings for vehicles and camels. Works also included an 18km cycling track fitted with a rest area comprising facilities and shops for bike rental and accessories, a fully equipped clinic, cycling Gate, rest area, 10 shaded areas and bike racks.