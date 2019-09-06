Dubai: Dubai Taxis picked up one million passengers arriving at Dubai Airport with 800,000 trips made using 4,000 vehicles over the last two months, it was announced on Friday.

Efforts have been increased to lay on more vehicles during peak hours to reduce waiting times and increase satisfaction ratings.

“Dubai Taxi has beefed up its taxi fleet at Dubai Airports to more than 4,000 vehicles,” said Dr Yousuf Mohammad Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation.

Al Ali added that the vehicles included ladies’ taxis, limos and dedicated vehicles for people of determination.

“DTC has carried out more than 800,000 trips for passengers arriving through Dubai Airports last July and August. Riders were received with giveaways, in celebration of their return home. The gesture is part of the RTA’s efforts to raise customer’s satisfaction and happiness,” Al Ali added.

“DTC has deployed an emergency support team at service delivery points of Dubai airports to welcome passengers and facilitate their movement, especially people of determination,” said Al Ali. “It has also widened the waiting areas and doubled the number of vehicles deployed to cut waiting times. Dubai airports are the face of the emirate and DTC is keen to complement the great arrival experience of passengers with a service par excellence,” he added.