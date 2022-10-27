Dubai: A multi-vehicle collision in Dubai caused traffic congestion on Thursday morning.
According to a tweet by Dubai Police, the accident occurred on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, near Mirdif bridge towards Abu Dhabi.
Dubai Police tweet about accident that occurred on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road
