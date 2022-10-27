1.2034839-27587908
File photo: Traffic congestion on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A multi-vehicle collision in Dubai caused traffic congestion on Thursday morning.

According to a tweet by Dubai Police, the accident occurred on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, near Mirdif bridge towards Abu Dhabi.

Dubai Police urged motorists to be cautious while on road and follow the safety guidelines.